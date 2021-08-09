Flash Flood Warning issued August 9 at 3:49PM PDT until August 9 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 349 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
roadways, and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park including the
north entrance to the Park near 29 Palms.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to normally dry washes which can become killers in
heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.