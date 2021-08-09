Flash Flood Warning issued August 9 at 5:12PM PDT until August 9 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 512 PM PDT, Park staff reported flooding near the north entrance

to the Park and in the Indian Cove area. Other locations in and near

those areas likely have ongoing flooding.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Public reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

roadways and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park including the

north entrance to the Park near 29 Palms.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to normally dry washes which can become killers in

heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid flooded washes and

roadways.