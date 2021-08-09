Flash Flood Warning issued August 9 at 5:12PM PDT until August 9 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 512 PM PDT, Park staff reported flooding near the north entrance
to the Park and in the Indian Cove area. Other locations in and near
those areas likely have ongoing flooding.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Public reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
roadways and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park including the
north entrance to the Park near 29 Palms.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to normally dry washes which can become killers in
heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid flooded washes and
roadways.