Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 1:49PM PDT until August 9 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 500 PM PDT.
* At 149 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms near Joshua Tree National Park. Minor flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flooded washes along Indian
Cove road as well as parts of Highway 62 between Joshua Tree and
Twentynine Palms are possible.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Twentynine Palms.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
