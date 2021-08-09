Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 2:17PM PDT until August 9 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 217 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park including Queen

Valley Wash and Indian Cove.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to normally dry washes which can become killers in

heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid washes and low lying

areas.