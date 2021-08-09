Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 2:17PM PDT until August 9 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 217 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park including Queen
Valley Wash and Indian Cove.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to normally dry washes which can become killers in
heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid washes and low lying
areas.