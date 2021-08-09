Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 2:21PM PDT until August 9 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 221 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.25

and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen in 30 minutes.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding to dry

washes.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.