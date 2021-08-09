Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 3:22PM PDT until August 9 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 322 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms has dissipated over the advisory area in Garner

Valley. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza.

Dry wash east of Highway 74 is the most likely place to experience

minor flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the

area. The heavy rain will result in minor flooding draining towards

Lake Hemet.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.