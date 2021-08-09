Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 5:06PM PDT until August 9 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 815 PM PDT.
* At 506 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Desert Center, Highway 177, Kaiser Road, and Eagle Mtn.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments