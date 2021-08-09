Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 6:09PM PDT until August 9 at 9:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 915 PM PDT.
* At 609 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.
Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
northwestern portions of Joshua Tree National Park including Pinto
Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
