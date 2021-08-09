Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 7:10PM PDT until August 9 at 9:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 710 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.
Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
northwestern portions of Joshua Tree National Park including Pinto
Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring. It is important to know where you are
relative to normally dry washes which can become killers in heavy
rains. Campers and hikers should avoid normally dry washes.