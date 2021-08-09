Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 7:10PM PDT until August 9 at 9:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 710 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

northwestern portions of Joshua Tree National Park including Pinto

Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring. It is important to know where you are

relative to normally dry washes which can become killers in heavy

rains. Campers and hikers should avoid normally dry washes.