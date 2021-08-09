Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 4:11PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 410 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Desert Center, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 98 and 112.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 14.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.