Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 6:22PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 620 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Desert Center, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hazardous driving conditions due to sudden very strong wind

gusts and low visibility in heavy rain. Gusty winds could

knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 105 and 121.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 6.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and will lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.