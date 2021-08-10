Dust Storm Warning issued August 10 at 5:49PM PDT until August 10 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

South central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…

Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 645 PM PDT/645 PM MST/.

* At 548 PM PDT/548 PM MST/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from 15 miles east of Lake Havasu City to 10 miles

northeast of Cattail Cove State Park to 9 miles northeast of Parker

Dam to 15 miles west of Alamo Lake, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in

excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Havasu City, Parker Dam, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Three

Dunes Campground, Cattail Cove State Park, Black Meadow Landing

Campground, Earp, Vidal Junction, Big River and Desert Hills.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

If on or near Lake Havasu, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.