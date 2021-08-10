Dust Storm Warning issued August 10 at 6:15PM PDT until August 10 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 614 PM PDT/614 PM MST/, a wall of dust was along a line extending
from Desert Hills to near Lake Havasu City to Buckskin Mountain
Park, moving southwest at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Less than one quarter mile visibility with damaging wind
in excess of 60 mph.
SOURCE…Public.
IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.
Locations impacted include…
Lake Havasu City, Parker Dam, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Three
Dunes Campground, Cattail Cove State Park, Black Meadow Landing
Campground, Earp, Vidal Junction, Big River and Desert Hills.
Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.
If on or near Lake Havasu, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
