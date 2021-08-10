Dust Storm Warning issued August 10 at 6:15PM PDT until August 10 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 614 PM PDT/614 PM MST/, a wall of dust was along a line extending

from Desert Hills to near Lake Havasu City to Buckskin Mountain

Park, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one quarter mile visibility with damaging wind

in excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Havasu City, Parker Dam, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Three

Dunes Campground, Cattail Cove State Park, Black Meadow Landing

Campground, Earp, Vidal Junction, Big River and Desert Hills.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

If on or near Lake Havasu, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.