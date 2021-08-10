Dust Storm Warning issued August 10 at 7:15PM MST until August 10 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Southern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 815 PM MST/815 PM PDT/.

* At 711 PM MST/711 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from 25 miles west of Sundad to 10 miles southwest of

Kofa Wildlife Refuge to 7 miles east of Blythe to 18 miles

northwest of Midland, moving southwest at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 58.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 100 and 156.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 37.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center, Blythe, Quartzsite, Palo Verde, Brenda, Blythe,

and Martinez Lake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

If you encounter bad visibility, pull off the road as far as

possible…beyond the shoulder…park the vehicle, turn your lights

off, and keep your foot off the brake.