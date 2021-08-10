Dust Storm Warning issued August 10 at 8:38PM MST until August 10 at 9:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

West central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 930 PM MST/930 PM PDT/.

* At 836 PM MST/836 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from near Yuma Proving Ground to 27 miles southwest of

Palo Verde to 10 miles south of Desert Center to 7 miles northeast

of Eagle Mtn, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind of

40 to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 109.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 15.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 83 and 96.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Brawley, Chiriaco Summit, Martinez Lake, Desert Center,

Fortuna Foothills, Westmorland, Salton Sea Beach, Araby and Eagle

Mtn.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, park, turn off your lights and

keep your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!