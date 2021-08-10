Dust Storm Warning issued August 10 at 9:33PM PDT until August 10 at 10:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 1030 PM PDT.

* At 929 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 9

miles south of Twentynine Palms Airport to near Bombay Beach to 12

miles northeast of Brawley, moving west at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

This dust storm will impact motorists along Interstate 10 especially

south of Palm Springs.

Locations impacted include…

Indio, southeastern Palm Springs, Coachella, Borrego Springs, Hwy 78

Between Borrego Springs Rd And Ocotillo Wells, Hwy 78 Between S2 And

Borrego Springs Rd, Palm Desert, Hwy S22 Between Borrego Springs And

Imperial County Line, Ocotillo Wells and Thermal.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!