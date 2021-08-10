Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 11:22PM PDT until August 11 at 2:30AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Western San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 230 AM PDT.

* At 1122 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

has fallen thus far. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Newberry Springs.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 17 and 30.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.