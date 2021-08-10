Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 11:27PM PDT until August 11 at 2:30AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 230 AM PDT.

* At 1127 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the Santa Rosa Mountains, across the San Diego

deserts and along the desert mountain slopes. Heavy rainfall of 1

inch per hour is occurring across these areas, which will result

in flash flooding.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between Borrego Springs Rd And Ocotillo

Wells, Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, southeastern Anza, Hwy S22

Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Borrego Palm Canyon,

Ranchita, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente, Warner

Springs, Ocotillo Wells, Hwy 79 Between Julian And Lake Cuyamaca,

Fish Creek Wash and Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.