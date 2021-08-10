Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 6:55 PM

Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 6:55PM PDT until August 10 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 1000 PM PDT.

* At 655 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Highway 95 from Needles south to Vidal Junction.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 95 between Needles and Vidal Junction.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content