Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 7:33PM MST until August 10 at 11:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 1130 PM MST /1130 PM PDT/.

* At 733 PM MST /733 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry

washes, urban areas, highways, streets and

underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Quartzsite, Cibola, and Ehrenberg.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile marker 1 and 18.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 100 and 112.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 155 and 156.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Goodman Wash, Petes Wash, Bouse Wash, Scaddan Wash, La Paz Wash,

Plomosa Wash, Tyson Wash, Mohave Wash, Ehrenberg Wash, Lopez Wash,

French Creek, Poormans Wash and Limekiln Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.