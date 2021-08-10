Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 8:11PM MST until August 10 at 11:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 811 PM MST /811 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches

of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Quartzsite, Cibola, and Ehrenberg.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile marker 1 and 18.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 100 and 112.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Red Raven Wash, Goodman Wash, Petes Wash, Bouse Wash, Scaddan

Wash, Kaiser Wash, Paz Wash, La, Crazy Woman Wash, Cholla Wash,

La, Gould Wash, Hart Mine Wash, Mule Wash, Colorado River,

Milpitas Wash, Weaver Wash, Smith Wash, Lake Wash, Apache Wash,

Plomosa Wash, Tyson Wash, Mohave Wash, Ehrenberg Wash, Lopez Wash,

Cave Creek, Hoodoo Wash, French Creek, Poormans Wash and Limekiln

Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.