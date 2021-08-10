Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 8:29PM PDT until August 10 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 829 PM PDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in Highway 95 from Needles south to Vidal

Junction. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Needles and Vidal Junction.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.