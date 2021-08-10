Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:08PM MST until August 11 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 300 AM MST /300 AM PDT/.

* At 908 PM MST /908 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Blythe, Cibola, Palo Verde and Yuma Proving Ground.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 125 and 134.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 61 and 70.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 66 and 75.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.