Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:54PM PDT until August 11 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 400 AM PDT Wednesday.
* At 954 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Desert Center.
This includes the following highways…
CA Route 177 near mile marker 1…and
between mile markers 10 and 13…and
between mile markers 2 and 6.
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 102 and 111.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
