Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 10:26PM PDT until August 11 at 1:30AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
Eastern San Diego County in southwestern California…
* Until 130 AM PDT.
* At 1026 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated scattered showers and
thunderstorms moving into the lower deserts with locally heavy
rainfall. The heaviest rain will fall south of Indio and across
the San Diego County deserts. The heavy rainfall will cause arroyo
and small stream flooding.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Southeastern Indio, Coachella, Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between
Borrego Springs Rd And Ocotillo Wells, Hwy 78 Between S2 And
Borrego Springs Rd, Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, I-8 Between
Boulevard And Imperial County Line, Hwy S22 Between Borrego
Springs And Imperial County Line, Ocotillo Wells, Borrego Palm
Canyon, Fish Creek Wash, Ranchita.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
