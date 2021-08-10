Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 10:26PM PDT until August 11 at 1:30AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

Eastern San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 130 AM PDT.

* At 1026 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated scattered showers and

thunderstorms moving into the lower deserts with locally heavy

rainfall. The heaviest rain will fall south of Indio and across

the San Diego County deserts. The heavy rainfall will cause arroyo

and small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Southeastern Indio, Coachella, Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between

Borrego Springs Rd And Ocotillo Wells, Hwy 78 Between S2 And

Borrego Springs Rd, Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, I-8 Between

Boulevard And Imperial County Line, Hwy S22 Between Borrego

Springs And Imperial County Line, Ocotillo Wells, Borrego Palm

Canyon, Fish Creek Wash, Ranchita.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.