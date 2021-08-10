Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 1:53PM PDT until August 10 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

The Apple and El Dorado burn scars in Riverside County and

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 500 PM PDT.

* At 153 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. A half inch of rain has fallen over Mill Creek

Canyon between 115 and 145 PM. Lesser amounts have fallen over

adjacent drainage basins. Thunderstorms are expected to continue

to develop over the burn scars throughout the afternoon. Water

will flow through the burn scar areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Apple and El Dorado burn scars, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mount San

Gorgonio, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Mountain Home

Village, Angelus Oaks, Cherry Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.