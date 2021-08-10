Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 1:53PM PDT until August 10 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
The Apple and El Dorado burn scars in Riverside County and
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 500 PM PDT.
* At 153 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. A half inch of rain has fallen over Mill Creek
Canyon between 115 and 145 PM. Lesser amounts have fallen over
adjacent drainage basins. Thunderstorms are expected to continue
to develop over the burn scars throughout the afternoon. Water
will flow through the burn scar areas.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Apple and El Dorado burn scars, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mount San
Gorgonio, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Mountain Home
Village, Angelus Oaks, Cherry Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
