Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 2:29PM PDT until August 10 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 229 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over eastern portions of the Apple fire burn scar.
0.31 inches of rain has fallen in the last 15 minutes over Raywood
Flats. The thunderstorms is drifting northeast. Minor flooding and
debris flows will be possible, especially over Raywood Flats and
Portero Creek. Additional thunderstorms could develop over other
parts of the Apple and El Dorado burn scars through the remainder of
the afternoon.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Apple and El Dorado burn scars, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mount San
Gorgonio, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Mountain Home
Village, Angelus Oaks, Cherry Valley and Morongo Indian Reservation.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.