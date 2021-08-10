Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 2:29PM PDT until August 10 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 229 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms over eastern portions of the Apple fire burn scar.

0.31 inches of rain has fallen in the last 15 minutes over Raywood

Flats. The thunderstorms is drifting northeast. Minor flooding and

debris flows will be possible, especially over Raywood Flats and

Portero Creek. Additional thunderstorms could develop over other

parts of the Apple and El Dorado burn scars through the remainder of

the afternoon.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Apple and El Dorado burn scars, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mount San

Gorgonio, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Mountain Home

Village, Angelus Oaks, Cherry Valley and Morongo Indian Reservation.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.