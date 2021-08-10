Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 3:11PM PDT until August 10 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 615 PM PDT.

* At 311 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park including the

North Entrance, Queen Valley Wash, and Indian Cove.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to normally dry washes which can become killers in

heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid flooded washes and low

lying areas.