Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 4:21PM PDT until August 10 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 421 PM PDT, Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area.
Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park including the
North Entrance, Queen Valley Wash, and Indian Cove.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to normally dry washes which can become killers in
heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid flooded washes and low
lying areas.