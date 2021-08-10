Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 4:21PM PDT until August 10 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 421 PM PDT, Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park including the

North Entrance, Queen Valley Wash, and Indian Cove.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to normally dry washes which can become killers in

heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid flooded washes and low

lying areas.