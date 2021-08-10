Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:13PM PDT until August 10 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…

Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 645 PM PDT/645 PM MST/.

* At 509 PM PDT/509 PM MST/, severe thunderstorms were located along

a line extending from near Oatman to 11 miles south of Yucca to

the south to the La Paz County Line, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Topock, Parker Dam,

Alamo Lake, Needles, Three Dunes Campground, Alamo State Park,

Desert Hills, Black Meadow Landing Campground, Mohave Valley,

Cattail Cove State Park, Arizona Village, Earp, Vidal Junction, Big

River, Mesquite Creek, Mojave Ranch Estates and Willow Valley.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 17.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 140 and 155.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.