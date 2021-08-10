Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:59PM PDT until August 10 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 557 PM PDT/557 PM MST/, severe thunderstorms were located along a
line extending from near Arizona Village to Desert Hills to 2 miles
east of Lake Havasu City to near Parker Dam, moving southwest at 25
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Topock, Parker Dam,
Alamo Lake, Needles, Three Dunes Campground, Alamo State Park, Desert
Hills, Black Meadow Landing Campground, Mohave Valley, Cattail Cove
State Park, Arizona Village, Earp, Vidal Junction, Big River,
Mesquite Creek, Mojave Ranch Estates and Willow Valley.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 17.
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 140 and 155.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If on or near Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors
or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
