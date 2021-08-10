Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 6:31PM PDT until August 10 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 628 PM PDT/628 PM MST/, severe thunderstorms were located along a

line extending from 8 miles south of Needles to 4 miles west of Lake

Havasu City to near Parker, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and near zero visibility due to blowing

dust.

SOURCE…Wind speeds of 59 mph have been observed in Lake Havasu

City.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Topock, Parker Dam,

Alamo Lake, Needles, Three Dunes Campground, Alamo State Park, Desert

Hills, Black Meadow Landing Campground, Mohave Valley, Cattail Cove

State Park, Arizona Village, Earp, Vidal Junction, Big River,

Mesquite Creek, Mojave Ranch Estates and Willow Valley.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 17.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 140 and 155.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.