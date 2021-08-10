Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 6:43PM PDT until August 10 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…

Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 730 PM PDT/730 PM MST/.

* At 641 PM PDT/641 PM MST/, severe thunderstorms were located along

a line extending from 17 miles southwest of Needles to near Big

River, moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Topock, Parker Dam,

Needles, Three Dunes Campground, Desert Hills, Black Meadow Landing

Campground, Cattail Cove State Park, Arizona Village, Earp, Vidal

Junction, Big River, Mohave Valley, Mesquite Creek and Willow

Valley.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 6.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 141 and 155.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.