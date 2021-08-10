Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 6:53PM MST until August 10 at 7:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 651 PM MST/PDT, severe thunderstorms were over northern

and western La Paz County and moving south-southwest at up to

45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. Half inch sized hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Parker, Quartzsite, Salome, Brenda, Wenden, Vicksburg, Bouse,

Harcuvar and Poston.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 8 and 64.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 73.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 49.