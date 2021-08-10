Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 7:26PM MST until August 10 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

La Paz County in west central Arizona…

North central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 815 PM MST/815 PM PDT/.

* At 723 PM MST/723 PM PDT/, multiple severe thunderstorms were

located over central La Paz County, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. Dense blowing dust.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Very hazardous

driving conditions due to sudden very strong wind gusts

and poor visibility.

* Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Quartzsite, Cibola, Salome, Brenda, Bouse, Vicksburg

Junction, Wenden, Vicksburg, Harcuvar, and Ehrenberg.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 71.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 153 and 156.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 70.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

Very heavy rainfall in some spots will cause flooding of

normally dry washes and low lying areas. Do not drive your vehicle

through flooded roadways.