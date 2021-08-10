Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 8:18PM MST until August 10 at 9:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 915 PM MST/915 PM PDT/.

* At 816 PM MST/PDT, severe thunderstorms were located over central

and southwest La Paz County moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. Small hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Martinez Lake, Blythe, Ripley, Quartzsite, Cibola, Palo Verde,

Salome, and Brenda.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 52.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 151 and 156.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 59.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and is likely

causing localized flash flooding of normally dry washes and low

lying areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.