Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 11:16PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 1115 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles southwest of Mt. Signal, or 23 miles southwest of Calexico,
moving south at 30 mph. Strong winds in the wake of this
thunderstorm persist across portions of Imperial County.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Chiriaco Summit, Plaster
City, Salton City, Desert Center, Ocotillo, Holtville, Westmorland,
North Shore, Salton Sea Beach, Desert Shores, Bombay Beach, Mt.
Signal, Mountain Spring, El Centro Naval Airfield, Ocotillo Wells and
Calipatria.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 118.
CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 63.
CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 36.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
