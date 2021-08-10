Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 9:23PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 923 PM MST/923 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong
thunderstorm over Blaisdell, or near Fortuna Foothills, moving south
at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Yuma, Somerton, Martinez Lake, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis,
Blythe, Wellton, Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola, Palo Verde, Kinter,
Andrade, Winterhaven, Araby, Tyson, Ligurta, Sundad, Tacna and
Sentinel.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 108 and 155.
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 90.
CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 60 and 96.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
