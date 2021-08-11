Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 12:19AM PDT until August 11 at 2:30AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 1219 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. The heaviest thunderstorms are

impacting areas just east of Julian along Highway 78 where

torrential rainfall is occurring and likely leading to flash

flooding, mud and rock slides. The heavy rain also extends north

along the desert mountain slopes as well as across the desert to the

south of Borrego Springs. CHP reported flash flooding at Borrego

Salton Seaway, Highway S22, at Fonts Wash. Rainfall recorded so far

has been 1.66 inches at San Felipe Wash, 1.46 inches at Coyote Creek

Canyon, and 0.93 inches at Ranchita. Additional rainfall of 1 inch

is expected.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between Borrego Springs Rd And Ocotillo

Wells, Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, Julian, Cuyamaca Rancho State

Park, northern Mount Laguna, southeastern Anza, Hwy S22 Between

Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Borrego Palm Canyon, Ranchita, Warner

Springs, Ocotillo Wells, Hwy 79 Between Julian And Lake Cuyamaca,

Fish Creek Wash and Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.