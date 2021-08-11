Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 12:27AM MST until August 11 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 1227 AM MST /1227 AM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches
of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Blythe, Cibola, Palo Verde and Yuma Proving Ground.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 125 and 134.
CA Route 78 between mile markers 62 and 71.
AZ Route 95 between mile markers 66 and 75.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.