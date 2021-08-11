Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 3:11PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 308 PM MST/308 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking multiple

storms over southwest Yuma County that were nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Dense blowing dust and sand.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Dangerous driving conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Somerton, Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis,

Andrade, Winterhaven and Araby.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 15.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 87 and 96.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 49.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.