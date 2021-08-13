Dust Storm Warning issued August 13 at 11:05PM MST until August 14 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until midnight MST/midnight PDT/.

* At 1105 PM MST/1105 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from 15 miles west of Tonopah to 7 miles southeast of

Salome to near Wenden, moving southwest at 65 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in

excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 91.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 148 and 156.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 74.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Quartzsite, Cibola, Palo Verde, Salome, Brenda, Bouse,

Ripley, Yuma Proving Ground, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden, Kofa

Wildlife Refuge, Vicksburg, Harcuvar and Palm Canyon.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of

dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.