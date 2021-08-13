Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning issued August 13 at 1:47PM PDT until August 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108
possible.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

