Excessive Heat Warning issued August 13 at 1:47PM PDT until August 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108
possible.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Comments