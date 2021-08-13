Excessive Heat Warning issued August 13 at 2:18PM PDT until August 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures 105 to 110
degrees at Barstow and Pahrump, 100 to 105 in the Owens Valley
and 118 to 123 in Death Valley National Park.
* WHERE…In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In
California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park and
Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Comments