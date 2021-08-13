Flood Advisory issued August 13 at 7:20PM PDT until August 13 at 9:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 915 PM PDT.

* At 719 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will likely cause small stream flooding in the

advisory area, washing out dirt roads in the area.

* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…

northern Lucerne Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.