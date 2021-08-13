Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 2:23PM PDT until August 13 at 3:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central San Bernardino County in southern California…

Central Clark County in southern Nevada…

* Until 315 PM PDT.

* At 222 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nipton, or 15

miles south of Primm, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Cima, Nipton, and Nipton And Ivanpah Roads.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.