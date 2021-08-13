Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 3:01PM PDT until August 13 at 3:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 300 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Nipton, or 13 miles northeast of Cima, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Cima, Nipton, and Nipton And Ivanpah Roads.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.