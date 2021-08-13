Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 3:20PM PDT until August 13 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 400 PM PDT.
* At 320 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast
of Mid Hills Campground, or 14 miles east of Cima, moving southeast
at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern San Bernardino County.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.
