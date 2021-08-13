Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 3:46PM PDT until August 13 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 345 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of
Highway 95 And I-40, or 22 miles southwest of Laughlin, moving
southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern San Bernardino County.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
