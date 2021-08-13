Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 3:46PM PDT until August 13 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 345 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of

Highway 95 And I-40, or 22 miles southwest of Laughlin, moving

southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern San Bernardino County.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.