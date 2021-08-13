Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 4:04PM PDT until August 13 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 445 PM PDT.

* At 403 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mid Hills

Campground, or near Cima, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Cima, Kelso, Mitchell Caverns, Mid Hills Campground, Black Canyon

Equestrian Campground and Hole In The Wall Campground.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.